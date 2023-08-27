First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday has a weak front that will move into the area. This will not bring relief as far as temperatures are concerned because highs will still be in the upper 90s. Feel like values will reach upward of 110 degrees at times, so stay hydrated. However, showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday to help drive temperatures down. Some storms on Sunday could be strong to severe weather with a damaging wind threat and heavy rainfall. This trough will push further southward driving in winds out of the south so an increase in moisture and instability will aid in more diurnally driven showers and storms by Monday. Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 70s.

The National Hurricane Center has now issued a forecast for tropical depression 10. This system’s latest track has it entering South Georgia by the middle of next week. A cold front associated with that trough from earlier in the week is set to dip south across the southeast US forcing the system to quickly move toward the northeast. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms across the area throughout the duration of the new work week. Highs during that time of heavy rainfall and cloudy conditions will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows down in the low 70s.

