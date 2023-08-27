First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stationary front to our northwest has provided lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop mainly areas west of I-75. The severe risk of damaging winds and small hail will diminish as we push forward into the evening. Once we move into the overnight hours, we should lose all storms and see low temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s.

The big story remains tropical storm Idalia. This system is projected to become a hurricane sometime by early Tuesday. Before Idalia arrives, tropical moisture will be driven in along southeasterly winds. This will provide a chance for showers and storms to develop on Monday. A Marginal Risk is likely once again for far northwestern areas with damaging winds and small hail being the main threats. Highs for Monday will be in the mid-90s with feel-like values of 100 plus. Otherwise, deteriorating conditions will begin late Tuesday. The main threats include heavy rainfall and damaging winds as a few outer bands push further inland. The tornado threat remains low at this time. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, the storm is set to become a Category 2 hurricane if not stronger, and could make landfall along the Big Bend area along the Florida coast. The earliest arrival time of the tropical storm winds (between 39 to 57 miles per hour) will be late Tuesday and through Wednesday and moving forward. Wednesday will provide the worst winds and rainfall this is why Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY . Rainfall totals range between 4 - 6 inches on the highest end for areas eastward of Dougherty County. Idalia will weaken as it moves further inland and will quickly race northeastward ahead of the upper trough to its north. It should clear the area sometime late Wednesday into Thursday. Some tropical moisture lingering in the area which will keep rain showers possible Thursday and into the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will gradually rebound back into the low to mid-90s By the weekend with lows back in the low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.