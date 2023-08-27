1 child killed in Clinch Co. UTV accident

DU PONT, Ga. (WALB) - A Du Pont child has died after being involved in a UTV accident between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Kyler Smith, 8, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened. He was thrown out of the vehicle after going around a curve too fast and hitting something, according to the Clinch County coroner.

There was another young man in the vehicle that reportedly rolled out when they hit the curve. He reportedly sustained no injuries.

However, Smith fell out of the vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and landed on top of him.

He was taken to Clinch Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at around 12:45 p.m., according to the coroner.

“He had a heart of gold and was loved so much by everyone who knew him,” the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

