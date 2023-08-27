Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

1 child killed in Clinch Co. UTV accident

The accident happened in Du Pont between 11 and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The accident happened in Du Pont between 11 and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.(WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU PONT, Ga. (WALB) - A Du Pont child has died after being involved in a UTV accident between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Kyler Smith, 8, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened. He was thrown out of the vehicle after going around a curve too fast and hitting something, according to the Clinch County coroner.

There was another young man in the vehicle that reportedly rolled out when they hit the curve. He reportedly sustained no injuries.

However, Smith fell out of the vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and landed on top of him.

He was taken to Clinch Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at around 12:45 p.m., according to the coroner.

“He had a heart of gold and was loved so much by everyone who knew him,” the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system is expected to enter South Georgia by the middle of next week.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.
Week 2: Final scores for Friday night South Georgia football
Photo of a tree that fell on a home in Nashville, Georgia.
EMA: Families displaced by Berrien County storm damage
VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

The system is expected to enter South Georgia by the middle of next week.
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia, potential impacts on South Ga.
The march started at the Albany Civic Center at 8:30 a.m.
Albany honors 60th anniversary of March on Washington with a reenactment
CPD AJ McClung seized items
Columbus Police arrest 3 juveniles in AJ McClung Stadium incident
With just two short days away from the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, the people...
Albany honors 60th anniversary of March on Washington with a reenactment