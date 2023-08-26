EMA: Families displaced by Berrien County storm damage

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Severe weather led to several downed trees and powerlines across Nashville on Friday evening.

According to the Berrien County EMA Director Angie Rutland, the storm started at around 7 p.m.

Straightline winds caused widespread damage across the town. There have been reports of trees falling on homes. About two to three families have been displaced due to the storms, according to the EMA director.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Photo of downed power lines in Nashville, Georgia. (Source: Hayden (viewer submission))

The storms have mostly moved past the town, according to Rutland.

