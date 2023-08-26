Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 2

For all things that stood out on the South Georgia Friday night gridiron, this is where the WALB Sports Team will highlight all the standouts of the week.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For all things that stood out on the South Georgia gridiron, this is where the WALB Sports Team will highlight the choices for Play of the Week, Game of the Week, Player of the Week, Coach of the Week, Team of the Week and final scores from across the region.

And after you watch the full Friday night recap here, be sure to vote for all of your favorites.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning
Train derails near Turner Field Road in Albany, no injuries reported
Sebastain Juwon Courtney.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after trying to receive 5 pounds of marijuana through mail
Photo of a tree that fell on a home in Nashville, Georgia.
EMA: Families displaced by Berrien County storm damage
The investigation is ongoing.
VPD: Man found dead behind Valdosta apartments prompts homicide investigation

Latest News

For all things that stood out on the South Georgia Friday night gridiron, this is where the...
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 2
Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.
Week 2: Final scores for Friday night South Georgia football
Monroe Golden Tornadoes head coach Lacey Herring week 1 film review
Fitzgerald
Canes blank Indians in rivalry game