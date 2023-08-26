Heavy police presence near AJ McClung Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District Police are currently investigating the situation at the Heritage Bowl between Carver and Spencer High Schools.

This is what officials had to say on the incident:

“The football game ended early due to fights. The altercation spilled over to the parking lot, where authorities received unsubstantiated reports of shots being fired away from the stadium. Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and gather information about the incident.”

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.