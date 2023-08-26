Ask the Expert
Heavy police presence near AJ McClung Stadium

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County School District Police are currently investigating the situation at the Heritage Bowl between Carver and Spencer High Schools.

This is what officials had to say on the incident:

“The football game ended early due to fights. The altercation spilled over to the parking lot, where authorities received unsubstantiated reports of shots being fired away from the stadium. Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and gather information about the incident.”

Columbus Police Department

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

