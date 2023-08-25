Ask the Expert
Weekend near record heat, relief next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hotter mid-upper 90s with triple digit feels like readings returned this afternoon. There’s more on tap as conditions trend from hotter to hottest temperatures of the year this weekend. A Heat Advisory will be in effect across SGA on Saturday. Heat builds and highs rise into the upper 90s low 100s. The near record heat will come close to some long-standing records including Albany’s 104° set in 1938. Just as hot Sunday with highs upper 90s around 100. Both days dangerously hot with triple digit heat indices 105-110°+.

Relief arrives as the ridge of high pressure weakens and cold front slides east next week. Rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms likely through midweek. Temperatures drop to seasonal highs low 90s and lows low 70s. Behind the front drier and cooler air for a hint of fall with highs upper 80s the latter half of the week.

In the tropics, we’re closely watching the Gulf where an area of low pressure is projected to develop Sunday into Monday. Odds are high at 80% as the system moves into the eastern Gulf. Too early for potential path and intensity however forecast models are suggesting heavy rainfall along and east of I-75 with amounts of 3-5″ next week.

