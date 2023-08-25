Ask the Expert
Week 2: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.
Friday night lights return for Week 2 in South Georgia.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 2 of the South Georgia football season. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the evening to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

  • 8/25 – Stockbridge (0-1) @ Colquitt County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Gadsden County, FL (0-0) @ Lowndes (1-0), 7:30 PM

6A

  • 8/25 – Thomasville (1-0) @ Thomas County Central (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Hapeville Charter (0-1) @ Lee County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Dutchtown (0-1) @ Tift County (0-1), 7:30 PM

5A

  • 8/25 – Bainbridge (1-0), @ Coffee (1-0), 7:30 PM

3A

  • 8/25 – Monroe (1-0) @ Cairo (0-1), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Westlake (1-0) @ Crisp County (1-0) 7:30 PM

2A

  • 8/25 – Atkinson County (0-1) @ Berrien (0-1), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Fitzgerald (1-0) @ Turner County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Mitchell County (0-1) @ Worth County (0-1), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Valdosta (0-1) @ Cook (1-0), 7:30 PM

A Division 2

  • 8/25 – Dougherty (1-0) @ Randolph-Clay (0-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Seminole County (1-0) @ Early County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Telfair County (0-0) @ Lanier County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Wilcox County (0-1) @ Bleckley County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Pataula Charter (1-0) @ Baconton Charter (0-0) 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Irwin County (0-1) @ Dooly County (0-1), 7:30 PM

A Division 1

  • 8/25 – Brooks County (0-1) @ Wayne County (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Chattahoochee County (0-0) @ Pelham (0-1), 7:30 PM

GIAA 11-Man

  • 8/25 – Brookwood (0-1) @ Wewahitchka, FL (0-0), 7:00 PM
  • 8/25 – Deerfield-Windsor (0-1) @ Maclay, FL (0-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Terrell Academy (1-0) @ Piedmont Academy (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – SGA (0-1) @ Central Fellowship Academy (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Tiftarea Academy (0-1) @ Frederica Academy (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Valwood (0-0) @ St. Andrew’s (0-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 - Southland Academy (1-0) @ Marion County (1-0), 7:30 PM

GIAA 8-Man

  • 8/25 – Covenant Academy (1-0) @ Crisp Academy (1-0), 7:00 PM
  • 8/25 - Calhoun County (0-1) @ Windsor Academy (1-0), 7:30 PM
  • 8/25 – Westwood (0-0) @ Westminster Schools of Augusta (0-0), 7:00 PM

