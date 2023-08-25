Ask the Expert
VPD: Man found dead behind Valdosta apartments prompts homicide investigation

The investigation is ongoing.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to an incident in an apartment on the 1100 block of McArthur Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

A resident called 911 to ask officers to check her apartment after she witnessed damage to the exterior of her apartment, according to VPD.

While walking around the apartment, officers saw damage to the windows and a door. Officers say they found a deceased 26-year-old man in the back of the apartment.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene and started an investigation.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide, according to Valdosta police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3091 or click here to file a tip online.

