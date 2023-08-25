Ask the Expert
Valdosta native grows in the film and TV industry

Travis King Jr. is best known for his works as a musician in the film industry.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta native, has found his place in the film and TV industry.

Travis King, Jr. grew up in Valdosta, playing the drums at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ and on the drumline at Valdosta High School.

His mother says from a very young age, he followed in his family’s footsteps as a singer and musician.

Angela King, said, “I was told at an early age when he was like 6 months that he was going to be special and God was going to do some wonderful things for him but I didn’t expect this so I am just overwhelmed.”

“He’s been musically inclined for a long time and we are excited,” King said. “I just want to see where God is going to take him because I know it’s going to be far.”

Travis broke into the industry in 2019, since he has been apart of 12 television and film productions. Including Tyler Perry’s Netflix release, “A Jazzman’s Blues” in 2022.

“It’s still a surreal feeling because of myself and my background,” he said. “It’s still a blessing in itself to just be doing something that I know most aren’t able to do.”

In 2020, he began filming “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring Jamie Foxx. The film was released on Netflix in 2023.

“We had fun with that one. I got some special time with Jamie in between takes and everything.”

“He came over to me and asked me to show him some things on the organ that I was playing,” Travis said. “That was probably the highlight of the whole thing for me.”

Travis said the recent project is not the end of his career and he has upcoming productions with BET and Lifetime. He is currently featured in Amazon Prime show “Them.”

