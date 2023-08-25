Trojans Sophomore running back named week 1 player of the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty High Trojans kicked off their 2023 campaign with a 32-15 win over the Westover Patriots in the Hampton Smith Classic. Cornellius Walker led the way in the backfield with 92 yards on thirteen carries and two touchdowns. One of the biggest questions heading into the season for Dougherty, was how would they replace the production of former back Jacob Stallworth. Walker is quickly answering the call. His performance in the win earns him the honor of WALB News10 week 1 player of the week.

