Train derails near Turner Field Road in Albany, no injuries reported

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Union Pacific train car has derailed near Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue, this morning with no injuries reported.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning (WALB NEWS 10)

Due to the derailment, traffic has been narrowed on Turner Field Road near the accident, as railroad crews work to clear the site.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the site.

