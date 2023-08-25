Ask the Expert
Train derails near Turner Field Road in Albany, no injuries reported

Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning
Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Union Pacific train car has derailed near Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue, this morning with no injuries reported.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning
Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning

Due to the derailment, traffic has been narrowed on Turner Field Road near the accident, as railroad crews work to clear the site.

Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning
Union Pacific train car derailed in Albany, Friday morning

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the site.

WALB News 10 will give you updates as we learn more.

