Simmons named week 1 coach of the week after leading Titans to thrilling upset win over Rams

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Titans finished the 2022 season with just two wins. A change at the top had the fans in Ashburn excited for the new year. Just one week into the 2023 season the Titans already are just one win shy of last years total. A big time performance by wide receiver Ke’Arrin Dawsey sparked Turner County to a 22-21 comeback win over Worth County.

After trailing for most of the game the Titans scored late to take the one point lead. With one final chance the Worth offense was on the move, but it was two young defenders making the stop to hold off the Rams. Head coach Ben Simmons might be in his first year but he has his guys believing. It was a tough early test but Simmons and his staff already are making an impact in on the program.

