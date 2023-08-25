Ask the Expert
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after trying to receive 5 pounds of marijuana through mail

Sebastain Juwon Courtney.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in connection to a package of marijuana that was sent to a Thomasville Walgreens.

The package containing around five pounds of marijuana was discovered by a FedEx facility in Tallahassee on August 16, according to the Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office. The package was to be delivered to Walgreens by a drop box.

Narcotics agents set up surveillance in the Walgreens parking lot. They say they saw Sebastain Juwon Courtney, to whom the package was addressed, pick up the package.

He was then arrested and the marijuana was recovered.

