New ordinance proposed in Thomasville could lead to more food trucks

The new ordinance could present new opportunities for current business owners and entrepreneurs.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is considering changing its food truck ordinance.

That could present new opportunities for current business owners and entrepreneurs.

The city is looking to increase revenue within the city by revisiting codes that will allow food trucks to operate on private property.

“We have received a lot of interest both from the citizens and the city council both on exploring ways on how we could allow food trucks in town,” City Planner Kenny Thompson said.

Thompson said the addition of food trucks will allow economic growth in the city which will allow restaurant owners to expand beyond the four walls of their business.

“This would allow for an easier expansion into some of these areas and neighborhoods,” Thompson added.

Owner of Hubs and Hops Restaurant Roger Hawkes said the food truck expansion will be good for new entrepreneurs.

“A lot of people who are trying to get in the restaurant business or the food truck is a good way to start, and it does allow them to serve different audiences at different times,” Hawkes said.

Hawkes said he’s excited to see restaurant owners go beyond the confines of their businesses to serve the community and visitors to Thomasville.

“Thomasville’s known for their events and bringing people here, so I think it opens up to a lot of young entrepreneurs who might want to get into the business, so we’re excited for that,” Hawkes said.

But this new ordinance poses the question, “Will the codes be the same for food truck and restaurant owners?”

According to Thompson, the city code was implemented in 1958 before the time that food trucks were allowed.

“So, what we’re doing now is we’re trying to update our code to allow for things like food trucks and hopefully to be able to continue expanding and updating our code in the future as well,” Thompson said.

In a public hearing hosted by the city, over 700 residents agreed that food trucks should be allowed to operate outside of special events. But this brought up the concern for restaurant owners, “Would food trucks adhere to the same codes as those in buildings?”

“Both the state of Georgia and our ordinance look at would have certain regulations on food trucks so they would still have to meet a lot of those health and safety regulations and standards that your standard brick and mortar restaurants would have to meet as well,” Thompson said.

The new ordinance will give food truck owners the opportunity to operate on private property, but it doesn’t stop restaurant owners from participating and bringing in different things that they typically don’t offer.

“We ourselves will not open up a food truck but we do a lot of business with food trucks, because we do have a good open space, we do a lot of events but for us as a restaurant and partnering with a food truck, it allows us to serve more people kind of in a more diverse situation,” Hawkes said.

Thompson said that although they’re currently only looking at allowing food trucks on private property, they are open to a food truck area.

“There are some other policy pieces of this like maybe having a food truck park or allowing food trucks in our existing parks or public property that we are exploring,” Thompson said.

The city said they hope to have an answer on whether or not these food trucks will be allowed to operate on private property by October 2023.

