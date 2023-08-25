Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Military jet crashes near San Diego

An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air...
An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Columbus man, Wardell McClendon (33) wanted by APD
Columbus man suspected of stealing several identities to create loan accounts in Albany
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos, no injuries reported

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with her missing doll