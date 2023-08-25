Week 2 game of the week: Bainbridge @ Coffee

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Our week two game of the week comes out of Douglas, the Coffee High Trojans hosting the Bainbridge Bearcats.

The name of this game is physicality. Both these teams are coming off big week one victories. The home team has won two out of the last three meetings with the lone loss coming last year by just 3 points.

”There’s definitely a sour taste in our mouth from last year. I think we’re a lot better than we were last year but I don’t know that they’re not either. They are extremely well coached and really, really fast and they do things the right way. We have nothing but respect for them and Coach Littleton and how they do things and we’re looking forward to it I can tell you that,” said the Trojans Head Coach Mike Coe.

This game will serve as a measuring stick for both teams to give them an idea of where they are this early in the season. After falling to Bainbridge last year Coach Coe has a good sense of what his team needs to do to come out on top in this matchup, to even out the series at 10 wins a piece.

”We’re going to have to tackle really well defensively. Their quarterback and running back and #2 kid they move all over the place are really good football players. Big O-lineman and then their scheme, they do a lot of option and RBOs where they really mess with your eyes and if you don’t play with good eye discipline and great tackles you’re going to be in trouble. Then we have to try to win the special teams game and don’t turn the ball over. Like any other game you know if you give people points you don’t deserve to win.”

The Bearcats, looking to remain one of the top contenders in the 4-A classification this season won this game a year ago off a 22-yard TD pass from Cam Sanders to Cam Scott with 22 seconds left to play. This Friday night, Coach Littleton isn’t looking for the game to be as close and he says it all starts with execution.

”We just know last week is a traditionally good football team and we know this week Coffee County is a traditionally really good football team and you know they’ve beat us the last two out of the three years so we’re going to go over there with a chip on our shoulder and play physical and execute. We’re going to do a lot of things that hopefully Coffee hasn’t seen. You know we’re doing some different stuff so we’ve got to execute in practice and make sure we’re doing everything correctly,” said Bainbridge’s Head Coach Jeff Littleton.

The game will kickoff at 7:30 pm. Tune into the Locker Room Report Friday night at 11:07pm for highlights from this game and games all over South Georgia.

