FBI, VPD need public’s help solving 21-year-old missing mother and child cold case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Valdosta Police Department (VPD) are pushing to solve an over 20-year-old missing persons case involving a mother and son.

According to the FBI, Paula and Brandon Wade were reported missing on Oct. 14, 2002, after Paula didn’t show up for work. Paula was 26 years old and Brandon was 3 years old at the time.

VPD has worked on the case over the years, but has never been able to find any clues as to where the Wades could be or, if anyone, might have wanted to harm them.

The FBI has released age progression photos of the Wades. Paula would now be around 45 years old and Brandon would be 23.

The missing person poster notes that Paula may be wearing corrective lenses or glasses and may use an inhaler for her asthma.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office, Valdosta Resident Agency, VPD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working together on this case.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or click here to submit a tip.

