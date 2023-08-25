Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

FBI, VPD need public’s help solving 21-year-old missing mother and child cold case

Age progression photos show what Paula (left) and Brandon Wade (right) might look like at 45...
Age progression photos show what Paula (left) and Brandon Wade (right) might look like at 45 years old and 23 years old, respectively.(Source: FBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Valdosta Police Department (VPD) are pushing to solve an over 20-year-old missing persons case involving a mother and son.

According to the FBI, Paula and Brandon Wade were reported missing on Oct. 14, 2002, after Paula didn’t show up for work. Paula was 26 years old and Brandon was 3 years old at the time.

VPD has worked on the case over the years, but has never been able to find any clues as to where the Wades could be or, if anyone, might have wanted to harm them.

The FBI has released age progression photos of the Wades. Paula would now be around 45 years old and Brandon would be 23.

The missing person poster notes that Paula may be wearing corrective lenses or glasses and may use an inhaler for her asthma.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office, Valdosta Resident Agency, VPD and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working together on this case.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Columbus man, Wardell McClendon (33) wanted by APD
Columbus man suspected of stealing several identities to create loan accounts in Albany
Sebastain Juwon Courtney.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after trying to receive 5 pounds of marijuana through mail

Latest News