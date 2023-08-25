Edison hosts special meeting to address nearly $500K debt

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Edison is looking at how to tackle its nearly $500,000 debt.

Citizens now have questions about COVID-19 funding that they believe the city received but is still unaccounted for.

Edison Resident Tia Ingram says she wants answers about federal money Edison may have received after concerned citizen Shirley Worthy looked over bank records and noticed a mistake allegedly made by former city clerk, Tami Fincher.

“We did receive two payments of Covid money,” Ingram said. “And at a previous city council meeting, Tammy, she actually stated we only got one set of money. That we didn’t get the second set of money. But the bank statements prove otherwise.”

Now, city officials are proposing two courses of action to address the city’s growing debt.

“One of them was to invite the state department of audits to come in and help them do their past audits and perhaps a current one so that they’ll have some better explanation of what their finances are, perhaps how the money was spent,” Edison City Attorney Tommy Coleman said. “Then the other thing was a settlement of a debt.”

Some of the most crucial debts the city owes include its solid waste bill. Coleman is leading the negotiations with the creditors.

“They had not paid them as promptly as they should,” Coleman said. “They actually owe about $75,000. And so we made an arrangement and agreement in an effort not to have their solid waste collections interrupted.”

However, part of that deal leaves residents paying more for services.

“They said that the end result of that was going to be maybe raising our garbage bill about maybe $1.95 rough estimate,” Ingram said. “And I mean that’s not bad, I don’t have anything negative to say about the raise for the $1.95 simply because we’re in so much debt, we need to pay people off. And it’s sad that we have to be the ones to pay more.”

Many citizens said that they just want to move on from this massive debt situation and that they believe both city leaders and citizens need to come together in order to make that happen.

Currently, the town is nearly $500K in debt with few answers as to how it happened.

“I just feel like as a citizen I’m going to fight for my little town,” Resident Brooke Peak said. “At this point, I’ve accepted that we probably won’t get the answers that we need. But we’re not going to give up. Sadly, I didn’t become active and attentive until we were in a financial crisis. But I can promise my citizens that won’t happen again.”

Ingram plans to run for city council to help fix the town’s issues. She and many others want the current city council members to resign.

“Bringing some new revenue to the city as well as bringing in some type of industrial building so we can give jobs back to the city as well as bring money to the city,” Ingram said.

“They gotta set their mileage rate, that’s the next thing,” Coleman said. “A gentleman has volunteered. He used to be a- he was a retired tax assessor for the county, has volunteered to help the city calculate what the mileage rate outta be. So we’ll have to have some public hearings on that.”

Most just want to work together to save their town.

“At a time like this we must pull together more than ever,” Peak said. “I’m trying to arrange a gathering for all citizens to come together to say a prayer for our town. I feel that that is the first step in coming together. We may not never know where the money went, and at this point, all we can do is move forward and try to be more active and not let that happen again.”

