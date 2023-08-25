Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dothan teen tossed living child into dumpster, police recover body

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in...
Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams (pictured) after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan, Alabama, woman faces a Capital Murder charge because she threw her newborn in a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators arrested Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, Thursday after they found the baby dead in the Dothan landfill, though they believe the child was alive when discarded.

“She told family that she had delivered a child in August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby boy to Southeast Health.

Police claim she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted it without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is held without bail.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny spoke with the media about the case involving an 18-year-old charged with the death of a newborn child.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos, no injuries reported
Fatal crash generic image
Lowndes County man dies in single vehicle crash on Sunday
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
5 injured in Lee County crash between semi-truck and SUV, GSP investigating
Several Lowndes County citizens rallied outside the Lowndes County Judicial building for paper...
South Ga. group rallies in Lowndes Co. to push for paper ballots in future elections

Latest News

New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Sebastain Juwon Courtney.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after trying to receive 5 pounds of marijuana through mail
Congratulations to the contest winners!
Sunbelt Ford coloring contest gives money to local students
Thursday Sedrick Moore was let out on bond in a 1993 rape case.
Man convicted in 1993 Colquitt Co. rape case awaits retrial