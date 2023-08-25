D’ontae Fulton’s touchdown grab earns week 1 top play honors

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - This year D’ontae Fulton is catching passes from a different quarterback, but the wide receiver isn’t letting it slow him down. Fulton had a huge Friday night against Turner County, including this touchdown reception in between two defenders. The Rams fell to the Titans 22-21, but the touchdown catch caught the eye of South Georgia and was voted the WALB News10 week 1 play of the week.

