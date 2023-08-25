Ask the Expert
Canes blank Indians in rivalry game

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have now defeated rival Irwin County in four straight after their 28-0 blanking of the Indians Friday night. The defense the star of the game holding Irwin County to just 72 total yards and forcing four turnovers. Once again head coach Tucker Pruitt’s stamp was all over this one. The Canes wore down the defense and in the second half established their dominance with the physical play coach has instilled since the summer. After an undefeated 2022 it’s another hot start for Fitzgerald and another trip to the state finals looks to be within reach.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

