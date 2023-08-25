Ask the Expert
Albany State University mascot bobblehead unveiled

The bobbleheads were unveiled on Friday.
The bobbleheads were unveiled on Friday.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled its Albany State University (ASU) bobblehead as part of its HBCU series.

Both male and female bobbleheads are repping their ASU colors. The two mascots are on display at the museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with over 10,000 other bobbleheads.

A portion of the bobblehead proceeds will go back to Albany State University. Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said the HBCU series came about after he researched and saw a lot of HBCUs didn’t have any bobbleheads.

“Bobbleheads are a great source of pride. People show off their favorite team, school or player with. So to have bobbleheads as a mascot to show off the school that they’re a fan of, or went to, or are going to now is a really cool way to do that,” he said. “For all the HBCUs that are included — now close to 30 schools — it’s the first time they’ve been able to do that and so that’s pretty cool. We continue to get great feedback.”

Sklar said the bobbleheads will soon be available in the ASU bookstore. For more information, click here.

