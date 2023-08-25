Albany to reenact March on Washington ahead of 60th anniversary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve got plans to head to downtown Albany this weekend, you may notice a massive crowd walking about a half-mile carrying signs and singing on Saturday, Aug. 26. This is all part of a re-enactment ahead of the March on Washington anniversary on Monday, Aug. 28.

The massive protest marked a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement—with over 200,000 people showing up to March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

The march reenactment will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Albany Civic Center and end in front of the Albany Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

“We are prepared. We’re going to make this thing happen. If they sacrificed and did it in ‘63 in an outdoor setting in August, then we can sacrifice and do the same thing,” said Tyler Harris, the event organizer.

The March will block off some roads in Albany. (walb)

The full march route will block off North Washington Street up through Jackson Street. Parking will be available at the Albany Civic Center and EMS will be on standby for safety measures. Harris says it took three months to plan the march and had a lot of sponsorship help and support from the city—all to remember a pivotal historical moment in the Civil Rights Movement.

“A lot of things that transpired originally happened here, and so that’s why it’s important to come out and commemorate and celebrate this wonderful occasion, and pass it on to the next generation so they will have an appreciation for what has happened. So we won’t have to repeat what did happen.”

Harris said it's important to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington considering Albany's historical ties to the Civil Rights Movement. (walb)

Along with guest speakers and a special performance by gospel recording artist Ida M. Carr-Austin, Albany Mayor Bo Dourough will be presenting a proclamation at 10 a.m. to recognize the 60th anniversary. He says Albany’s role in the Civil Rights Movement should never be forgotten.

“There’s no doubt that the March on Washington was one of the seminal events of the Civil Rights Movement. But particularly for Albany, it was on the heels of the Albany Movement,” Dorough said. “So it is important for us to both commemorate this event and to recognize the sacrifices of those who were present that day and were warriors in the Civil Rights Movement.”

Cooling refreshments will be available and don’t worry about how you’re getting back to your car. Church transportation will be provided for those who need it.

