Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Uniontown, Ohio, said officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said a wellbeing check was requested for a residence on Carnation Avenue in Uniontown at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Uniontown police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s not believed that anybody else was involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.
Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Columbus man, Wardell McClendon (33) wanted by APD
Columbus man suspected of stealing several identities to create loan accounts in Albany
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos, no injuries reported

Latest News

A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
5-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises thousands for Hawaii wildfire victims
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
Lemonade stand raises money for Lahaina
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy
Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains