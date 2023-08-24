Valdosta State University investigating coach’s controversial comments

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University says it’s investigating a now-viral recorded conversation between the head baseball coach and a former player.

In the recording, the coach, who is white, tells the player, who is Black, that he can’t play on the team because of the length of his hair.

In less than 24 hours, the video went viral with over 22,000 likes and over 4,000 comments. In the video, you can’t see the supposed coach and player. But a source on the baseball team told WALB its VSU Baseball Head Coach Greg Guilliams spoke with former player Asher Akridge. In the recording, the man identifies himself as the head coach.

Coach: “It’s not short enough to be on the baseball team.”

Player: “My hair is not short enough to be on the team?”

Coach: “No.”

Player: “Right now?”

Coach: “No. I’m the head coach. OK? I’m the one who sets the rules. I can set whatever rules that I want.”

Player: “These rules— how is that possible though? I bet you a million dollars there’s somebody else on that team that has longer hair than me.”

Michael Lane is a local pastor and barber who says he cuts the hair of some of the team members. He was outraged when he saw the video.

“When I first saw the video, I was livid,” Lane said. “Thank god there is technology out there now, and the young man was smart enough to record. Now we know what he’s doing. You have someone trying to eliminate this man and mess with this man’s career because he decided to grow his hair out which is part of our culture.”

WALB went to VSU’s baseball practice on Wednesday. The head coach wasn’t there – but we did see several other players with long hair — both white and Black players.

Akridge returned this season with shorter hair. But in the recording, he’s told, he still can’t join the team

Coach: “If you want to be treated like everybody else, then follow the rules I give you.”

Player: “I’m following the rules.”

Coach: “No, you’re not.”

Player: “How am I not following the rules?”

Coach: “OK look—.”

Player: “My hair is in regulation.”

A former Valdosta State University employee and 2004 national championship football team member was upset by the dialogue in the viral video.

“I played alongside athletes that also had longer hair than that gentleman we saw in the video. Long hair did not prevent us from winning the national championship,” Sterlin Sanders, a VSU alumni, said.

The school also says it’s committed to a fair, respectful non-discriminatory environment.

VSU has since released a statement in relation to the coach’s comments.

“In keeping with the Valdosta State University Non-Discrimination Policy, the university is committed to maintaining a fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory environment for all. The VSU Office of Human Resources is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the current matter and will address any personnel actions that are deemed to violate university policy if the inquiry reveals anything. We are progressing through the required due process procedures.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.