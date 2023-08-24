Triple digit temps for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to a backdoor cool front ushering in drier air, we got a brief break from the heat and humidity Thursday. Temperatures were seasonal low 90s while heat indices were mostly below 100°. Tonight, seasonably warm low 70s. Friday the heat rebuilds with hotter upper 90s around 100 and heat indices 105°+.

From hotter upper 90s to the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend. Highs low 100s on Saturday will close in on some records. Albany’s record high Saturday (Aug 26) is 104° and 103° Sunday (Aug 27) both set in 1938. Both days scorching hot with triple digit heat indices 105-110°+.

Relief arrives as the ridge of high pressure weakens next week. Scattered showers and storms return with seasonal temperatures. More comfortable highs low 90s and lows low 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is moving away from the Turks and Caicos. Franklin is expected to become a hurricane as it tracks toward Bermuda in the coming days. Otherwise, we’re closely watching the Gulf where an area of low pressure is projected to develop early next week. The probability has increased to 60% as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Too early for potential path and intensity.

