Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy

Police said a body has been found during the search for a missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy. (WANF)
By Hope Dean, Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - After a days-long search, a body has been found in reference to the disappearance of a 2-year-old from DeKalb County, Georgia, WANF reports.

Police said the body was found at the East Point transfer station in the 3100 block of South Martin Street during the investigation and search for J’Asiah Mitchell.

Police have not confirmed that the body is J’Asiah’s, but East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan says he does not “think it’s a coincidence.”

J’Asiah originally went missing Aug. 16. At first, officials deemed his case a kidnapping. His father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told authorities the young boy was taken during an armed robbery at Aspen Woods Apartments in Decatur, Georgia.

North was arrested a day later and charged with making false statements and filing a false report. Police said North is considered a person of interest in the case.

During a news conference Wednesday, East Point police said additional charges against North are pending.

“(We are) potentially looking at charges for murder, concealing the death of another...” police said. “We’re happy that it can come to some closure. Of course, it’s unfortunate that this was the closure that we were looking for. Everybody that was working this case was hoping the child was alive.”

On Aug. 17, East Point police took over the investigation, saying J’Asiah was actually last seen at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments where North lives. Officials canvassed several areas, including Griffin Landfill and a body of water near the apartment complex.

Authorities started to drain the lake Aug. 18. Family and friends waited anxiously by the shore, watching the water as it dipped. The draining stopped temporarily due to a hole in the water pump but continued the following day. Police did not say they found the boy’s body in the lake.

Jonathan Wyatt, J’Asaih’s grandfather, said that he is his mother’s only child.

“It’s something you don’t want to feel. Nobody wants to feel the way I feel right now,” he told Atlanta News First on Friday. “I mean, just hug your family while you can, because you never know.”

Buchanan said this has been a “very traumatic case.”

“Most of us have children, so a lot of detectives are emotional right now and the family is very emotional,” Buchanan said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos, no injuries reported
Fatal crash generic image
Lowndes County man dies in single vehicle crash on Sunday
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
5 injured in Lee County crash between semi-truck and SUV, GSP investigating
Several Lowndes County citizens rallied outside the Lowndes County Judicial building for paper...
South Ga. group rallies in Lowndes Co. to push for paper ballots in future elections

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
The former president turns himself in at the Fulton County jail following his agreement to a...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Trump turns himself in
Tatum says cracks in the brick are the most common signs of a problem with the house.
More cracks in foundations, brick reported as record temperatures affect homes