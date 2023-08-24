Ask the Expert
Phoebe Putney sees uptick in heat-related illnesses this summer

James Black said this heat seems to be a different kind of heat than in past years.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital is seeing more patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Over the past several weeks, the hospital has seen a big uptick in the number of people admitted for illnesses and heat exhaustion, according to James Black, medical director for the emergency services at Phoebe Putney Hospital.

“I’m not sure if we were used to a better ramp-up period, but, we have seen a definite increase in the number,” he said.

Black said this heat seems to be a different kind of heat than in past years.

“I don’t know whether or not it’s overall warmer or maybe, you know, different conditioning, but we certainly seen a lot more and have to take more precautions as a result of that,” Black said.

Black said people should make sure to stay well hydrated and start hydrating before they think they may be thirsty. Outdoor activities should be planned for either early in the morning or later in the day, but not under the direct heat of the sun.

“Wear loose-fitting clothing, wear light-colored clothing and always, when you’re going to be outside, make sure somebody’s aware that you’re outside. Oen of the worst things is being outside, getting into a little bit of trouble and nobody knows that you’re there and need help,” Black said.

Heat-related issues can make people less tolerant to the heat and can be worsened by the heat. These issues can even uncover any illnesses and things that people normally may not be aware of, Black said.

“So you know the heat in your volume and dehydration are all extremely, they’re tied together and sometimes it uncovers other medical problems,” he said.

