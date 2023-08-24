First Alert Weather
Brief break in the heat turns to the most intense heat this weekend
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
We are watching a new area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico for Tropical Development next week. Today brings a brief break in the high heat & humidity. It comes roaring back tomorrow and approaches record levels this weekend. Wetter and cooler weather takes over next week!
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
