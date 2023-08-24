Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Brief break in the heat turns to the most intense heat this weekend
New area to watch in the Gulf next week. Today brings a brief break in the high heat & humidity. It comes roaring back tomorrow and approaches record levels thi
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are watching a new area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico for Tropical Development next week. Today brings a brief break in the high heat & humidity. It comes roaring back tomorrow and approaches record levels this weekend. Wetter and cooler weather takes over next week!

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

New details in deadly Albany motorcycle vs. lawnmower crash
NEW DETAILS: 75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos, no injuries reported
Fatal crash generic image
Lowndes County man dies in single vehicle crash on Sunday
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
5 injured in Lee County crash between semi-truck and SUV, GSP investigating
Several Lowndes County citizens rallied outside the Lowndes County Judicial building for paper...
South Ga. group rallies in Lowndes Co. to push for paper ballots in future elections

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Heatwave extends through the weekend
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday August 23
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather