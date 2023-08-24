Columbus man wanted in Albany for stealing several identities to create loan accounts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on felony charges of identity fraud.

Wardell J McClendon,(33) of Columbus, Ga., has several active warrants for identity fraud and theft by deception. The suspect allegedly used another’s information to create loan accounts and make purchases.

McClendon stands 5 ‘07, weighs around 150 pounds and is known to visit the Albany area frequently.

If anyone knows his whereabouts and has information regarding this suspect are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.