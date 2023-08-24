City Commission votes to reconstruct alleyways in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New and improved alleys are on the way to several Albany neighborhoods, fixing issues like broken pavement due to decades-old tree roots. City commissioners said it’s all thanks to TSPLOST.

“TSPLOST is our main funding mechanism for all of our transportation projects,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “Whether it’s alleys, resurfacing or even these traffic calming devices. It really just shows the importance of collecting that 1% sales tax from all sales. And it goes straight to transportation projects like this.”

This was voted on in Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

There will be 10 alleyways fixed all throughout the city, which will cost around $5 million. But some commissioners say it’s much needed.

“What you see in a lot of alleys, especially when there’s a lot of pine trees and oak trees is how the roots will intrude through the pavement in which they’ll have to come out and massage the roots, cut it down and things of that nature,” Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said.

“And realizing that some alleys were paved back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and they have significant issues,” Warbington said. “We also have alleys that need to be paved and that’s other work that is ongoing with staff and the city commission as well.”

This project will take about a year. If citizens have problems with their alleyways in the meantime, they can reach out to the city.

“There’s always temporary fixes we can do,” Warbington said. “We can always address the issue. It may not result in a complete pavement of the alley, but we are at least committed to keeping our alleys drivable and useable. And when funding allows, we will progress onto full pavement when possible.”

The commission also voted to put out 12 speed tables throughout the city, as well.

Staff with Public Works add that not only is the alleyway reconstruction essential for citizens, but also for city workers who need to get to their work.

“The city of Albany utilized the roads and Alleys to access all the property in town,” Deputy Director of Public Works Donald McCook said. “From your light department to the water department, gas department, solid waste. We have sewers in alleys, we have sewers in streets. All the utilities and even non-city utilities like Mediacom, AT&T. Those utilities are in the alleys and along the streets.”

The TSPLOST initiative is able to be renewed every five years. And this year, people can vote again, only it will be called TSPLOST 2.

“Hopefully if TSPLOST 2 passes then we can do more,” McCook said. “We’ve also got plans to, we’ve got a bid out now for street resurfacing to help improve the roads and the streets. And I believe that’s 18 and a half miles of street resurfacing to do.”

TSPLOST 2 is a continuation of the regular TSPLOST initiative. Just under a new name.

This covers any transportation initiative in the city like roads, alleyways and things to do with the airport.

Below is the TSPLOST 1 Existing Paved Alley Reconstruction List. The alleyways are located behind these addresses:

2011 Nottingham Way

1611 Marbury

1203 Whispering Pines

500 Flamingo

1718 Northwood

2807 Falcon Ln.

219 Tremont

311 Tremont

525 Johnson Rd.

701 Andover Ln.

