Albany Humane Society continues “Dog Days of Summer” campaign

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society is extending their first annual “Dog Days of Summer” campaign.

So far during this campaign only about a fifth of their goal has been collected.

Staff with the Albany Humane Society tells WALB, they’ve already collected around $2500 and the money collected will go towards essential animal care expenses, many do not think about.

“We take in about thirty to fifty animals a week,” Development Director, Samantha Threadgill, said. “And obviously, every animal that comes through the building, we have to care for them. So that goes to food, socialization, water, time for our employees to take care of them, all of the things that they need. Shots, any kind of extra care that they may need to make sure they’re healthy.”

The campaign originally started on August 1 with a $10,000 goal that would be matched by the shelter’s donors and supposed to end August 31.

“And with that match, every donation made during the campaign will be doubled,” Threadgill said. “Meaning if someone gives $25, it immediately turns to $50, $100 to $200. And so on until we reach that $10,000 goal.”

But since that goal hasn’t been met, the shelter how now extended its deadline and pushing it out until they raise the funds. Raising money to upkeep the shelter is an important factor in controlling Albany’s stray animal problem and getting the animals adopted.

“We are contracted with the city of Albany and Dougherty County animal control,” Director, Payton Jarell, said. “Animal control will then pick that dog up and bring it to us. We immediately vaccinate, de-worm, do a bunch of medical protocol on intake. And then we provide vet care if needed for that animal, we provide food, shelter and a safe place to stay.”

Click the link to see how you can get involved and donate towards the campaign https://albanyhumane.org/

