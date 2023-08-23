Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.
75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
5 injured in Lee County crash between semi-truck and SUV, GSP investigating
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
Fatal crash generic image
Lowndes County man dies in single vehicle crash on Sunday

Latest News

Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
The Albany Area YMCA has seen an increase in the demand for the popular sport. Now they have...
Albany Area YMCA adds indoor pickleball courts to meet demand for the fast-growing sport
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.