Severe summer heat impacting Georgia’s peanut crop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The intense summer heat and little rainfall spell issues for farmers of peanuts and other crops. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local official who says the recent heat and lack of rainfall to offset it is threatening one of Georgia’s best-known crops.

The heat, it’s having an impact on the peanuts across the state.

“It is,” Georgia State Extension Peanut Agronomist Scott Monfort said. “We have kind of slowed down with our rainfall over the last two weeks and our temperatures have actually increased quite a bit. You know, if it wouldn’t have been, you know if it’d been three weeks ago, we would have said we were in good shape compared to everybody else in the U.S. As far as these high extreme temperatures, we’ve been staying in the low 90s, which is great. I’ve been getting the rainfall that we need for the last two weeks that has disappeared and temperatures have gotten pretty hot and we’ve always said in Georgia, it doesn’t take long to go from having plenty of moisture to not having much at all, and so we’re in that situation. We’ve got a good percentage of our dry land crop now that is wilted down and not recovering. And these temperatures this week, you know, without the rainfall is bad enough. But when you go from low 90s to the high 90s and even one hundreds, which I think one or two days is slated to be that spells Kind of a little bit of a disaster for some of our peanut acres. And so we don’t know even with the rainfall coming, once you go through that, how quick are these peanuts going to respond or going to come back in the dry land acres now then? Yes, they’re still putting them under a lot of stress. The temperatures are because we know. Once we go above 95 degrees, the peanut crop really just does not perform that well. And so it’s going to be imperative that the growers try to keep some water on these peanuts irrigated peanuts, I mean. In order to try to minimize the effect of the heat, so if we can’t keep the water on them or we don’t have water to put on them, these peanuts are going to go through. A pretty good stress. You are correct on that.”

And the irrigation right now you’re concerned about bugs and diseases as well.

“That’s correct,” Monfort said. “You know, unfortunately, to have a good peanut crop, you got to be hot and you got to have plenty of moisture. And diseases and insects like that same type of environment. So it kind of puts us in a situation which one do we want and we’re going to take the yield every day and we just got to manage this and insects as they come about.”

The state’s economy here is on the line, very much for our number of growers and farmers, and it’s important to all of Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.