Patients reach to Southwell Medical Clinic data breach

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Patients of a Tift County health system are on alert after they were notified that their personal information was leaked during a data breach.

Patients at the Southwell Medical Clinic say they received a letter in the mail that states their data has been compromised in August of 2022.

One Southwell patient, Tammy Branam, says she received three letters in the mail from Southwell Medical. Two of the letters were addressed to her. One in her maiden name and the other in her married name. She says her husband is the recipient of the third letter.

“They got his name and medical information. But on me, they got my name, my date of birth, my social security number, my medical information, and that’s bothersome,” Branam said.

Residents say the breach is extremely concerning because of the threat of identity theft.

“That’s a big thing: identify theft. You know, we’re not at an age where we can restart. If somebody does that, we’re pretty much left holding the bag,” Branam said.

In a statement, Southwell Medical Center and Tift Regional Health system had this to say about the breach.

“On or around August 16, 2022, Tift Regional Health System (TRHS) became aware of suspicious activity affecting certain systems within its network. TRHS immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party specialists, to confirm the full nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that certain files on TRHS systems may have been accessed or copied without authorization between August 11, 2022, and August 17, 2022. However, there was no access to TRHS’ electronic medical record system and there was no encryption of systems. TRHS undertook a comprehensive, time intensive review to determine the personal information that may have been present in the potentially affected files. That review was recently completed and TRHS has notified affected individuals.”

Branam says she is disappointed with the health system for just letting their patients know about the breach.

“It happened August of 2022, and we’re just now being informed about it. This is very disturbing because that’s where I go for my medical needs,” Branam said.

Southwell says all affected individuals have been notified, but according to other residents, it’s not affecting only living patients, but the deceased too.

After a recent data breach, Southwell Medical Clinic is now offering free credit monitoring services to those whose information was compromised.

“Now they’ve gone to electronic, and it really puts people in jeopardy and that’s my concern,” Branam said.

According to Southwell, the data breach happened on or around August 16, 2022. but patients of the clinic are just now receiving a letter about what was compromised during the breach a year later.

“If it’s after the fact then what can you do? Because I don’t know who got this information and where it went,” Branam.

Branam says not only was her name and date of birth compromised, but her social security number was as well.

“They say that they don’t think anything was done with it, but they can’t confirm that they can’t give me that assurance,” Branam said.

Southwell Medical Clinic says they are committed to the privacy of information of their patients, and they are offering 12 months of credit monitoring through Experian.

But according to some residents across social media, the data breach doesn’t just affect them but their deceased loved ones as well.

“I was shocked to see the response. Some people said they got six of them. Some people say they got one for their mother that’s been dead for several years,” Branam said.

Residents are still asking the biggest question: Where did the information go?

