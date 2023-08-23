Heatwave extends through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A different day but the same hot and humid conditions across SGA. Hot mid-upper 90s and feeling hotter more like 105°+. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm this evening. Tonight, a backdoor front ushers in drier air which drops temperatures and the humidity just a tad on Thursday. Overnight, seasonably warm low 70s and not as muggy. Tomorrow sunny and hot as highs top mid 90s.

Enjoy the short-lived drop in the heat and humidity. Both are back Friday as the heatwave picks up for the hottest weekend of the year.

Friday highs upper 90s then hotter low 100s on Saturday and Sunday.

Other than a passing shower or two rain chances are slim on Sunday. Early week the ridge weakens which allows scattered showers and storms to return. Definitely feeling relief with more seasonal highs low 90s and lows low 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall along the coast of Hispaniola. In its track torrential rain, flash flooding and mudslides. Tropical storm conditions will impact Haiti and the Dominican Republic through tomorrow as the storms moves into the southern Bahamas.

