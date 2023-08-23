Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Bypass pump causes major spillage in a Valdosta creek

The city of Valdosta will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the...
The city of Valdosta will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.(WLBT)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is notifying residents of the wastewater spilled into Knights Creek.

On Tuesday, during routine inspections of manholes upstream of the recently collapsed 20-inch sanitary sewer main, city staff observed a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a failure of the bypass pumping operation was the likely cause of the spill. City staff and a local contractor continue to work around the clock to stop and prevent any spills, according to a press release.

An estimated 15,000 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area adjacent to Knights Creek. City staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location.

All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.

“Preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement,” the city said.

In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing Watershed Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations on the Suwannee River Basin including the Withlacoochee River, Alapahoochee River and their tributaries. The city also continues to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In addition to the programs listed above, in 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program, and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System as well.

These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has its cleanout cap installed, and the cleanout is in working order.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.

For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department Environmental Division at (229) 259-3592.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.
75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
5 injured in Lee County crash between semi-truck and SUV, GSP investigating
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech president

Latest News

Being pregnant makes you vulnerable to a lot of infections
Pregnancy, Pollution and Problems!
The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.
75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany
Understanding how trauma affects the body your triggers can help
Trauma has no timeline: Silent symptoms
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering