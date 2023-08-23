Ask the Expert
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Student loans
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Biden administration has officially launched its new student loan repayment program.

The plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.

It will also forgive remaining balances after a certain number of years.

The administration is encouraging borrowers to apply for the plan as soon as possible.

That way, the account changes will have time to take effect before the current yearslong payment pause ends this October.

SAVE will be fully implemented in the summer of 2024.

The plan follows a Supreme Court strike down of President Joe Biden’s previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

