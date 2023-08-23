Ask the Expert
AFD responds to fire at Stuart Place Condos

Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.
Albany fire trucks seen at Stuart Place Condos.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Albany fire units have been spotted at an Albany condominium on Stuart Avene and Nottingham Way.

The fire is at Stuart Place Condominiums around the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue. Four fire trucks were seen by WALB on the scene with around 10 likely residents standing outside.

Firefighters were seen taking clothes and belongings from out of the condos. Fans were also seen pointed into the building.

Stay with us for new developments.

