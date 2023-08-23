Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany

The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.
The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.(KVLY)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle Tuesday night, according to the Dougherty County coroner.

The crash happened on Nelms Road. The unnamed man was declared dead at 9:22 p.m., according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with WALB News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech president
The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
The body will be sent off to Macon for an autopsy and to be identified on Tuesday.
Body found near Douglas walking trail, autopsy pending

Latest News

Southwell Medical in Adel has put emphasis on growing their outpatient surgery volume since...
Patients react to Southwell Medical Clinic data breach
Fatal crash generic image
Lowndes County man dies in 1 vehicle crash on Sunday
Even though the mayor resigned for “health reasons”, citizens are still calling for the other...
Edison residents react to mayor’s resignation and town’s financial issues
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
UPDATES | Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering