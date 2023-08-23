75-year-old man on lawnmower dies after crash with motorcycle in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle Tuesday night, according to the Dougherty County coroner.

The crash happened on Nelms Road. The unnamed man was declared dead at 9:22 p.m., according to Coroner Michael Fowler.

The motorcycle driver is still alive but their condition is currently unknown.

Stay with WALB News for updates on this developing story.

