UPDATES | Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering

Here’s who have reached bond agreements and who has surrendered after last week’s indictment of the nation’s 45th president.
Trump's former attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered Tuesday morning in the election meddling case.
By Tim Darnell and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first co-defendants in last week’s sweeping election interference indictment out of Fulton County have begun surrendering at the notorious county jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Hall surrendered to authorities and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Shortly before 10:30, a.m., Trump attorney John Eastman turned himself in. In a social media statement, Eastman said he was surrendering “to an indictment that should never have been brought.”

FULL COVERAGE
Timeline, history and key players of historic indictment in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...

“It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances,” Eastman said. “As troubling, it targets attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients, something attorneys are ethically bound to provide and which was attempting here by ‘formally challeng[ing] the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means.’ An opportunity never afforded them in the Fulton County Superior Court.”

Eastman, prosecutors say, was deeply involved in some of his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted. That plan included putting in place a slate of “alternate” electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

On Monday, bond agreements were reached for five of the 19 co-defendants in last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment. Former President Donald Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement and is set to surrender himself on Thursday.

A list of who has surrendered:

  • Scott Graham Hall
  • John Eastman
The 19 people named in Fulton's Donald Trump sweeping indictment

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

Will Georgia senator be suspended over Trump indictment? It’s possible.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

