Tifton police search for attempted robbery suspect, business owner speaks out

Photo of outside of Red Bird Check in Tifton.
Photo of outside of Red Bird Check in Tifton.(Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton police are currently searching for a suspect that attempted to rob a well-known Tifton business on Tuesday.

Police say are searching for a young male that attempted to rob Red Bird Check Cashing on 7th Street around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the owner Allen Peugh, the suspect entered the store with a hoodie on, unmasked, and asked if there was a public restroom. After the owner told the suspect there weren’t public restrooms, he then left the store to put a mask on to cover his face and came back into the business. The suspect then asked the owner’s wife to give him all of their money while holding her at gunpoint, according to the owner’s report.

The owner said his wife ducked and then said to call the police. The suspect then reportedly fled the store. The owner told WALB he chased after the suspect with his shotgun, but the suspect managed to get away.

Red Bird Check Cashing has been a staple in the community for over 20 years, and they told WALB they have never experienced a robbery or crime at their store and that they want other businesses to be on the lookout.

