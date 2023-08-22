Ask the Expert
Thomas Co. family calling for transparency in deadly officer-involved shooting

Ois family is requesting for body cam footage of son death in officer involved shooting
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County family is asking for transparency from law enforcement after their loved one was shot and killed by deputies. It happened August 2 in Thomasville when police say the man pulled out a gun after a pursuit in Thomasville.

“Officers serve to protect and regardless of what that is my child and I want answers and I want a video,” said Rekell Moore, Alfred’s mom.“I want to see the video and I deserve to see the video. I deserve to see what happened to my child in his last moments here on this earth.”

Alfred Cole's parents say they don't believe their son pulled a gun on deputies.
Alfred Cole's parents say they don't believe their son pulled a gun on deputies.(walb)

Now along with the family, a petition created on change.org with over 5,000 signatures is calling for the deputy’s footage to be released.

“My soul will not rest until I find out what happened to my child. I’m not going up on this. I have to be my child’s voice because now he can’t talk,” she said.

According to the GBI’s preliminary investigation, the incident started when deputies say they saw 19-year-old Afred Cole driving erratically in the area they were surveilling. Deputies say when they stopped Cole, he got out of his car and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. That’s when two deputies shot and killed him.

“He’s in my heart but I don’t have him out here. It’s tough. You know it’s tough,” said Alfred Cole Sr., Cole’s father. “We want justice, I mean. We want to see what happened to our child.”

Cole’s parents don’t believe their son would pull out a gun on deputies, but Captain Steven Jones, Thomas County Sheriff’s public information officer said he can confirm the 19-year-old had a gun at the time of his death.

People throughout the community have placed candles on Meadow Street in memory of Alfred Cole.
People throughout the community have placed candles on Meadow Street in memory of Alfred Cole.(walb)

“Unfortunately he made the choice that forced us to protect our lives,” he said. “Again, it’s sad that it happened. You don’t ever come to work thinking this is going to happen to you and actually, you pray that it never does happen to you but it’s very unfortunate.”

Jones said the GBI is wrapping up its investigation and can release video footage pertaining to the case then.

" He was my everything. He was my child. I’m his momma, my job is to protect my child,” Moore said.

