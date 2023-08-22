Temporary road closure on Old Dawson Road for installation of utility poles

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, August 24, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Old Dawson Road at Forrester Road will be temporarily closed.

Dougherty County’s contractor, Sirens for Cities, will be installing a utility pole on the south shoulder.

During this time, Old Dawson Road will be narrowed to one lane with flagmen controlling vehicular movements at each end of the construction. Motorists should expect delays and be alert to changing traffic conditions.

Please use an alternate route if possible.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please contact Dougherty County Public Works (229) 430-6120.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.