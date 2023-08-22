Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment

FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some point during their pregnancies.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on the state of maternity care in the United States.

According to the report, one in five women reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care.

Nearly 10% said health care providers ignored them, refused to help or took too long to help.

About one in 15 said doctors, nurses or midwives shouted at them, with 4% saying that they were threatened. Also, one in 10 women said they experienced discrimination based on age or weight.

One in eight Black mothers said they were discriminated against because of their race. Researchers say that could help explain why Black women were more than two times more likely than average to die from pregnancy or childbirth in 2021.

People who have negative experiences with the health care system are less likely to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech president
The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
The body will be sent off to Macon for an autopsy and to be identified on Tuesday.
Body found near Douglas walking trail, autopsy pending

Latest News

Georgia State Patrol investigating SUV and semi accident on U.S. 19.
Ga. State Patrol investigating Lee County crash between semi-truck and car
FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan