New Life Recovery statewide bus tour stops in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Drug addiction affects us all – whether it’s a friend, a family member, or a stranger in public. It’s estimated more than 180,000 Georgians are addicted to opioids alone. That’s why an Addiction and Recovery Center in Americus is launching a statewide bus tour to help people before it’s too late.

This bus will be going town to town in September, for the mobilize recovery across Georgia bus tour. Part of the tour will include stops in South Georgia, including Albany, Americus, and Plains throughout the month of September. There will also be Narcan training, and motivational speakers to bring awareness.

“There will be music, food and entertainment and people speaking about their journey through recovery, and to just try and reduce the stigma around recovering. And let people know hey recovery and addiction are two different things,” said Michael Karns, CPS-AD Program Director at New Life.

The New Life Center offers a chance to connect with peers on a personal level, considering the similar routes they took in a previous journey.

“It’s really good because they can relate to you, and you know you feel more open to talk to somebody that has been a apart of the same experience that you’ve been through. And it’s really good because you can be yourself, you don’t have to hide, and be honest with everything,” said Johnny Barker, Americus Resident, and Client.

Part of the program is making sure clients are track with their documents that will prepare them for a new life.

“So I share that process with my peers so they kind of have an idea of where they start. And we will start a basic plan with them like what is important for you and then we will go step by step knocking out small goals,” said Michael Karns, CPS-AD Program Director at New Life.

Luther Washington shares how he went from being the student to now becoming the teacher after battling his journey himself.

“And if I knew there was a place like New Life, because there is a lot of help out here, but a lot of times people don’t know where to go, or how to go about getting it. The main thing about to is you got to want it, because everybody doesn’t want it,” said Luther Washington CPS AD Recovery Coach at New Life.

New Life Center is one program underneath Middle Flint Health and Wellness and part of their goals is to expand to tele-recovery services by 2024. If you would like to know more about the tour you can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.