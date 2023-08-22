Ask the Expert
Near record heat peaks this weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Little fanfare with high pressure in control. Lots of sunshine with hot mid-upper 90s and feeling hotter more like 104-109 Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, muggy with warm mid 70s.

It only gets hotter. A Heat Advisory will be in effect tomorrow as heat indices top 105-108°. Just a friendly reminder not to ignore any signs of heat related illnesses as conditions will be conducive for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Highs top upper 90s around 100 tomorrow then drop a few degrees mid 90s as a backdoor front usher in slightly drier air. Expect temps to rise again Friday upper 90s then hotter low 100s on Saturday then near 100 on Sunday. Albany’s record high on Saturday is 104 set in 1938.

Other than a passing shower or two rain chances are slim. Isolated showers Sunday become scattered into early week.

Early week brings relief with a drop in temperatures as the ridge of high pressure weakens and shifts west.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Harold became the first landfalling storm of the season. It’s battering south Texas with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. Harold is bringing relief from the persistent summer heat and prolonged drought conditions with several inches of much needed rainfall. In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Franklin is nearing Haiti and the Dominican Republic with life threatening rain and flash flooding on Wednesday. Franklin may strengthen to a category 1 hurricane force prior to landfall.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

