Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Health, this new variant, EG.5 or “ERIS,” is the dominant...
Cases of new COVID variant rising in Georgia, high temperatures may contribute to spread
The remains will be sent to Macon for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile driver killed in Terrell County crash
The late Dr. Anthony Parker.
Legal complaint requests damages from Phoebe in death of former Albany Tech president
The suspect is currently n the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany woman charged in connection to sister’s stabbing
The body will be sent off to Macon for an autopsy and to be identified on Tuesday.
Body found near Douglas walking trail, autopsy pending

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
UPDATES | Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
Texas’ floating barrier to stop migrants draws recurring concerns from Mexico, US official says
Alfred Cole was shot and killed by deputies after a pursuit where deputies say he pulled a gun...
Thomas Co. family calling for transparency in deadly officer-involved shooting