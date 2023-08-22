Lowndes County man dies in 1 vehicle crash on Sunday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Hahira man died after being involved in a crash on Sunday, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Thomas Cowart was traveling south on Shiloh Road when he crossed into an oncoming lane before running off the road, GSP said in a statement. After running off the road, he reportedly went down an embankment and then hit a culvert which caused the vehicle to flip and roll several times.

Cowart was ejected during the crash and later died from his injuries, GSP confirmed.

WALB has reached out to Georgia State Patrol and will update you when we learn more.

