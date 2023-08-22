Ask the Expert
Lowndes County man dies in 1 vehicle crash on Sunday

Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Hahira man died after being involved in a crash on Sunday, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Thomas Cowart was traveling south on Shiloh Road when he crossed into an oncoming lane before running off the road, GSP said in a statement. After running off the road, he reportedly went down an embankment and then hit a culvert which caused the vehicle to flip and roll several times.

Cowart was ejected during the crash and later died from his injuries, GSP confirmed.

WALB has reached out to Georgia State Patrol and will update you when we learn more.

